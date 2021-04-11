



Tribune Online

Matawalle’s statement, unfounded, reckless and insensitive –Yoruba Initiative

A social cultural group, Yoruba Peace and Leadership Initiative (TYLPI) has described a statement credited to Zamfara State Governor, Alhaji Bello Matawalle claiming that Northerners in the South were being killed as baseless, distasteful, reckless, insensitive and irresponsible. ALSO READ: Hon Alexander Ogbe looks into the future In a statement by its Director of Publicity, Mr. Tunde […]

Matawalle’s statement, unfounded, reckless and insensitive –Yoruba Initiative

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune