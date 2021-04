Tribune Online

Police arrest 17 suspected cultists in Abuja, recover various exhibits

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) , Abuja, Police Command has arrested 17 suspects for cultism activities in its renewed efforts rid the Nation’s Capital Territory and its environs of criminal activities. This was contained in a statement made available to news men in Abuja on Sunday by the Spokesperson of the Command, ASP Yusuf Mariam. […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune