Tegbe donates relief materials to Araromi auto spare part market fire victims

A chieftain of the All progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State and founder of Tegbe foundation, Mogaji Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe on Friday, visited and provided relief to the traders of the Agodi Auto Spare Parts market affected by an inferno by donating millions of naira as palliatives and construction materials in cement and blocks to the market men and women.

Speaking during the visit to sympathize with shop owners and the Baale Araromi Agodi Gate auto spare parts market, Alhaji Waheed Adegoke, Tegbe said: “It is imperative beyond sympathizing and making promises, we begin a relief programme for those directly affected by the fire in Gate Spare Parts market as their lives and daily…