Trading activities at Nigerian bourse decline

The activity levels at the Nigerian bourse last week was unimpressive as the volume and value of shares traded declined when compared to the previous week. Notably, a total turnover of 887.037 million shares worth N9.193 billion in 17,837 deals were traded by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total […]

