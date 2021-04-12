



40,000 Abuja residents have so far received COVID-19 vaccine jabs ― FCTA

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), on Monday, said about 40,000 residents have so far received the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine jabs since the rollout of the exercise in March. Acting Executive Secretary, FCT Primary Healthcare Board, Dr Nda-Eyo Iwot, who disclosed this while monitoring the vaccination of FCT lawmakers, said the figure […]

