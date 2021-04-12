



Bandits attack popular market, kill five vigilantes, abduct residents in Niger communities

Gunmen suspected to be bandits attacked a popular local market in Shiroro local government area of Niger State on Monday morning, killing five members of the vigilante group while scores of others sustained varying degrees of gunshots injuries. Tribune Online gathered that the attacks occurred at Bassa community within the local government area while commercial […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune