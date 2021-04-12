



Tribune Online

Bauchi at center of imported security challenges ― Gov Bala cries out

Bauchi state Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed cried out that the state is getting overwhelmed by immigrants from troubled states who are gradually becoming agents of criminal activities. The Governor however stressed that it is only when the issue of security becomes two-way traffic between the people and the security concerns, that when the government can […]

Bauchi at center of imported security challenges ― Gov Bala cries out

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune