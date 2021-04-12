



Federal agencies, revenue non-remittance and challenge of development

Official document from Office of the Auditor General of the Federation has revealed how a total sum of $759,387,755.10 was withdrawn from the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR’s) Signature Bonus Account domiciled with JP Morgan Chase Bank. Signature bonus is a single, non-recoverable lump sum payment by the Licensee to Government upon the granting of […]

