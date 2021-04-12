Global COVID-19 vaccine rollout threatened by shortage of vital components

Vaccine-makers around the world face shortages of vital components including large plastic grow bags, according to the head of the firm that is manufacturing a quarter of the UK’s jab supply. Stan Erck, the chief executive of Novavax, which makes the second vaccine to be grown and bottled entirely in Britain told the Observer that […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

