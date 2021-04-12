Minister condemns terrorist attack on humanitarian hub in Borno State

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq on Monday condemned the attack on humanitarian aid facilities and the killing of civilians in Damask, a town around Lake Chad in the Mobbar Local Government Area of Borno State. The Minister’s message was conveyed through a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary […]

