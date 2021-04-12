NIBSS issues approved standard operating guidelines for BVN matching system

By
Headliners
-
1


Tribune Online
NIBSS issues approved standard operating guidelines for BVN matching system

NIBSS issues approved standard operating guidelines E-payment, NIBSS

The Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS) has issued approved standard operating guidelines for Bank Verification Number (BVN) matching system, mainly for a harmonized way of verifying customer’s identity. This, the company owned by all deposit money banks said, is to undergird the centralized BVN  for a uniform repeatable approach in using the system in the […]

NIBSS issues approved standard operating guidelines for BVN matching system
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR