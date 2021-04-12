Nigerian Army, AGF fault National Human Rights Commission Bill

The Nigerian Army, Ministry of Justice and the Human Right Commission, on Monday, expressed divergent opinions on certain provisions of the proposed National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Repeal and Re-enactment Bill 2020. The occasion was the one-day public hearing held by the joint committee of the Senate and House of Representatives on Judiciary, Human Rights […]

