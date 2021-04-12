PDP announces names of cleared candidates for South-West zonal positions

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday night made available the list of candidates cleared by its screening committee for the April 12 South-West zonal congress expected to produce the party’s executive in the zone.

The party which made this known via a document by the National Organisation Secretary of the party, Col. Austin Akobundu, hinted that a former deputy governor of Oyo State, Taofeek Arapaja and the immediate zonal chairman of the party, Dr Eddy Olafeso, would contest the chairmanship position.

According to the document, Chief Rahman Owokoniran and Jenyo Bunmi, had been cleared to contest the position of the zonal secretary while other contenders like Ogunye Omotoyosi…