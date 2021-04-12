



PDP South-West Zonal chairmanship: Arapaja emerges winner

The contest for the chairmanship position of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the South-West zonal congress on Monday came to an end with Ambassador Taofeek Aragbaja emerging as the winner of the contest with 343 votes. His co- contester, Dr Eddy Olafeso polled 330 votes. The total accredited vote was 684 out of which 10 […]

