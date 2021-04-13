Amotekun arrests three suspected kidnappers in Ekiti forest

By
Headliners
-
1


Tribune Online
Amotekun arrests three suspected kidnappers in Ekiti forest

Amotekun arrests three suspected kidnappers, Amotekun arrests two armed Fulani, Amotekun herders clash, Many feared killed, Amotekun, Osun, illegal miners, truckloads, marble stones,, Amotekun shooting police constable

Three suspected kidnappers have been arrested in a forest in the Igbara-Odo area, Ekiti South West local government area of Ekiti State by men of the state Amotekun corps. The suspects were said to have been arrested after they attacked a woman and disposed her, of her money along Erinjiyan-Igbara-Odo road, on Monday night. The […]

Amotekun arrests three suspected kidnappers in Ekiti forest
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR