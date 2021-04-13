FG inaugurates 33-member technical working group committee on alternate school programme

Federal Government, on Tuesday, inaugurated a 33-member Technical Working Group to ensure the effective planning and implementation of the Alternate School Programme.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, who inaugurated the Committee, during the 3rd meeting of the Alternate School Programme National Steering Committee, held at the instance of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

Farouq who expressed delight over the progress made so far tasked members of the newly inaugurated Technical Working Group to be mindful of the numerous benefits of the Alternate School Programme to…