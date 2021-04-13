



Governor Obiano employs over 200 people living with disabilities ― Aide

No fewer than 200 people living with disabilities (PLWD) have so far been employed by Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State over the past seven years. The Special Adviser to Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State on Disability Matters, Barrister Chukwuma Ezewuzie, disclosed this during a press briefing held in Abuja, to commemorate the Governor’s […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune