Governor Obiano employs over 200 people living with disabilities ― Aide

By
Headliners
-
7


Tribune Online
Governor Obiano employs over 200 people living with disabilities ― Aide

Governor Obiano employs over 200 , falling bridge in Anambra, Anambra recruits 120 personnel, 2 billion commercial loan to entrepreneurs, Obiano postpones January 18, #EndSARS, protest, victims, Obiano, Ohaneze, computed tomographic diagnosis, Anambra govt trains, data analysis election, APC, PDP, illegal ticketing in transport sector, schools reopening, COVID-19, Anambra health insurance agency lockdown, COVID-19, June 15, Eke Awka market, herdsmen, malnutrition

No fewer than 200 people living with disabilities (PLWD) have so far been employed by Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State over the past seven years. The Special Adviser to Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State on Disability Matters, Barrister Chukwuma Ezewuzie, disclosed this during a press briefing held in Abuja, to commemorate the Governor’s […]

Governor Obiano employs over 200 people living with disabilities ― Aide
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR