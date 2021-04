Tribune Online

Hazard of social media

The social sphere of the Nigerian youths these days is quite alarming. The standard measurement of civilization amongst us is based on who has the latest gadgets, trending dresses and the like. These are good but not with many “benefits” if not properly harnessed and used. Don’t join the flock of ‘follow follow’ gang: ask […]

Hazard of social media

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune