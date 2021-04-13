Tribune Online
Kidnappers launch attacks on Abuja suburb, abuduct four, kill police Inspector
Suspected kidnappers went on rampage in the early hours of Tuesday at Tungan-Maje, a community in Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, killed one police Inspector and abducted four residents after hours of gun duell with the operatives attached to Operation Puff Adder. Eyeswitness claimed that the heavily-armed bandits reportedly went […]
