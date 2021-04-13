



Tribune Online

Protest rocks National Assembly as legislative aides demand unpaid salary arrears

Lawmakers resumed from the Easter recess on Tuesday to witness legislative aides protesting non-payment of salary arrears. The aggrieved workers under the aegis of Concerned National Assembly Legislative Aides accused Clerk to the National Assembly, Architect Olatunde Ojo, of failure to pay their salary arrears dating back to 2019. Other grievances listed in their demands […]

Protest rocks National Assembly as legislative aides demand unpaid salary arrears

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune