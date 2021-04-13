Tambuwal decries interference in Judiciary as Malami opens remodelled Sokoto High Court

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State, on Monday, revealed that the greatest setback to the judiciary in the country over the years has been the political intrusion in its affairs by vested interests among the political elites.

Gov Tambuwal made the observation at the commissioning of the remodelled Sokoto High Court after decades of neglect.

At the occasion, where the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), commissioned the edifice, the governor also gave cars to the Judicial Staff of the court to improve their operational efficiency.

According to him, “the greatest danger to the independence of the judiciary comes from political…