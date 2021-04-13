



Understanding impact of N-power on Nigerian youths

IN 2015, the Federal Government introduced the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) as a deliberate effort to pull many Nigerians out of poverty through capacity building, investment and direct support. N-Power is a component of the NSIP and all other components of it have come under supervision of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management […]

