



Tribune Online

‘Why ranching remains only antidote to farmers-herders crisis’

ADOPTION of ranching for cattle rearing has been said to be the only solution to the lingering farmers and herders crisis in Nigeria. An expert in animal production and Managing Director of Real People Concept, Mr Tunmise Olagbaju, who stated this while speaking with the Nigerian Tribune recently noted that setting up of ranches across […]

‘Why ranching remains only antidote to farmers-herders crisis’

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune