Tribune Online

Yinka Odumakin: The storm is over!

‘ABIODUN, stop crying; the storm is over!’ Those were the exact words of Peter Oluyinka Odumakin to me at Saint James’ Anglican Church, Aramoko-Ekiti in Ekiti State, on November 5, 2009. It was on the occasion of my wedding to the-then Miss Oluwafunmilola Awosusi. For obvious reasons, it was to be a day of joy […]

Yinka Odumakin: The storm is over!

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune