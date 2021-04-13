



Zonal congresses: We’re poised to regain political dominance ― PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the successful conduct of its zonal congress in the North-Central and South-West zones is an indication that the former ruling party is poised to regain its political dominance in the country. In a statement issued by Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary, on Tuesday, the party pointed that […]

