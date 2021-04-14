7 years after Chibok: Over 640 students abducted between December 2020 and March 2021—Amnesty International

GLOBAL watchdog, Amnesty International is marking the seventh anniversary of the kidnap of 279 school girls in Chibok by Boko Haram terrorists with a damning report that over 640 students have been abducted between December 2020 and March 2021, especially in Northern Nigeria, amidst perceived inability of the relevant authorities to keep schools safe.

In a statement from the Country Directorate in Nigeria, a saddening tally of abductions in the last four months, starting from December 2020 showed about 640 students, going through the torture of being in bandits’ cells, at different times, before some eventually breathed the air of freedom.

The statement from Amnesty said, “On…