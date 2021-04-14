



Agric loans: Kebbi begins training of 10,000 applicants

Kebbi State government commences training for 10,000 indigenes of the state who will benefit from an agricultural loan under the Nigeria Incentives Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIASRAL) Microfinance Bank. The training programme which takes off today are designated at six different centres across the state has Mallpai Foundation Birnin-Kebbi, Adamu Augie College […]

