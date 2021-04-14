



FG earmarks N9bn for 43km Nigeria-Niger border road project, says Senator

The Federal Government is currently executing a 45km Nigeria-Niger border road project at the cost of over N9 billion. The all-important road project which links Nigeria and her neighbour, Niger Republic, was progressing at Balle, headquarters of Gudu Local Government in Sokoto to the Niger border. A statement signed by the special assistant on media […]

