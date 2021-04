Tribune Online

The Rivers State Command of the Nigeria Police Wednesday announced that it has rescued Chief Philimon Iwoloma Kinggoli, Chairman of Okrika Local Government Area, who was kidnapped on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, by unknown gunmen in Port Harcourt. A terse statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Nnamdi Omoni, said the LG […]

