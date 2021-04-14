Local equities market rebounds, advances by 0.09%

By
Headliners
-
1


Tribune Online
Local equities market rebounds, advances by 0.09%

Local equities market rebounds, market dips, Local bourse lifts bears , Equities market, Local stock market dips, Investors lose N118bn, Equities market, Equities investors earn N108bn, Local stock market sheds, Equities market ,equities market rebounds, Local stock market opens, equities investors lose N245bn, Equities investors lose N17bn, Investors lose N15bn, Local equities market rebounds, Local stock market reverses, Bearish sentiments hit eight sessions, market begins month weaker, Equities market, Seplat stocks push market , Equities market opens week, Equities market sustains previous day, Stock market, Equities marNigerian Exchange Group, Equities market, Stock market sustains gains, Equities investors gain N42.3bn, NSE market equities, equities market, Stock market, Banking stocks losses, Equities market profit-taking, Equities investor, equities market, 0.07 market, Market capitalisation, Equities market reverses seventh day, injvestors gain, equities investors, market capitalisation, NSE, market, Local stock market, Investors gain N73.07bn, Equities market, Equities market opens, Equities market, Dangote Cement, Stock, Equities market, equities, market, Investors loseEquities market

The Nigerian equities on Wednesday close trading activities in the green zone as sentiments reverse from bullish run to end with 0.09 per cent marginal growth. Specifically, the local bourse index rose by 0.09 per cent close at 38,636.15 basis points amid renewed positive investors sentiment. Hence, the year-to-date loss of the Nigerian Exchange All […]

Local equities market rebounds, advances by 0.09%
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR