Nigeria records 74 new COVID-19 infections, total now 163,911

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 74 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 163,911. The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Monday. “74 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-30 Enugu-11 FCT-11 Akwa Ibom-8 Osun-5 Kaduna-4 Ebonyi-2 Rivers-2 Ekiti-1.” 74 new cases of […]

