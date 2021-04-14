



Ramadan: Reps minority caucus urges peace, national reawakening

The minority caucus in the House of Representatives on Wednesday called on Nigerians to use the holy month of Ramadan for spiritual introspection, and supplications to God to intervene in the many challenges facing the nation. The lawmakers also urged Nigerians to use the period “to rekindle the spirit of selflessness, love and tolerance towards […]

