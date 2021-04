Tribune Online

The security breach in Imo

THE past week witnessed a breakdown of the security arrangements in Imo State. The state police command headquarters and the correctional facility were brazenly attacked by gunmen who brought the state’s security architecture to its knees. In a media chat later in the week, the Minister of Police Affairs, Mr. Muhammad Dingyadi, openly admitted that […]

The security breach in Imo

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune