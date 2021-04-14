Waja-Lunguda communal clash: Gombe gov visits affected communities in Balanga south

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, on late Tuesday evening, led heads of security agencies in the state and top functionaries of his administration on a visit to Nyuwar, Jessu and Yolde communities of Balanga Local Government Area of the state where several lives were lost and property worth millions of Naira destroyed as a […]

