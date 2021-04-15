Tribune Online
Budget transparency index 2020 ranking: Ondo emerges second best
The Civil Resource Development and Documentation Centre, CIRDDOC, Wednesday, ranked Ondo state behind Jigawa state, as the second-best state on Budget Transparency Index 2020. Disclosing this in a statement, the State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, said the Civil Resource Development and Documentation Centre, CIRDDOC, made this known to the State Government on […]
Source: Nigerian Tribune