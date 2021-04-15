



Customs impound contraband goods worth N1.2bn in Imo

Contraband goods worth N1.2bn has been impounded by the Federal Operations Unit Zone ‘C’ of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS). Comptroller of the Zone, Yusuf Lawal, who disclosed this in Owerri, on Thursday, while briefing newsmen on the achievements of the Unit from January to March 2021, listed the seized items to include 2,976 bags […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune