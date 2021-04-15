FG rolls out distribution of agricultural inputs to 7,500 smallholder women farmers

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has rolled out the distribution of agricultural inputs to about 7,500 smallholder women farmers in North-Central states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Sabo Nanono, while speaking at the occasion of the distribution, said the aim was to increase production […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

