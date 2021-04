Tribune Online

Five killed, several injured in Ondo road accident

Five persons lost their lives, on Thursday evening, in a road accident that occurred on Oba-Ile-Airport road in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State. The accident which involved a motorcycle, an articulated truck and a Toyota car while on top speed, killing five people on the spot and several others were injured. An […]

Five killed, several injured in Ondo road accident

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune