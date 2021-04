Tribune Online

Funke Agbor emerges 1st female President of NMLA

Olufunke Agbor SAN has emerged the first female President of the Nigerian Maritime Law Association (NMLA) at the end of the body’s Special General Meeting held recently in Lagos. In an election which ushered in a fresh tenure for the Executive Committee for the Association, Agbor was elected without unopposed. Others elected as members of […]

