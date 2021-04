Tribune Online

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says the inflation rate increased in March by 0.82 per cent to 18.17 per cent from 17.33 per cent in February. The NBS said this in its Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for March 2021, released on Thursday in Abuja. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that CPI […]

