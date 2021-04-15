More PDP governors to join APC, says Kogi gov

Kogi State governor and Chairman of the Contact and Mobilisation Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Yahaya Bello, has said the membership drive of his Committee was yielding the desired results as more of his colleagues in the main opposition party would soon join the APC.

Speculation is rife that the Zamfara State governor, Bello Muhammad Matawalle, and his Cross Rivers State counterpart, Benedict Ayade, have opened discussion with the leadership of the ruling party.

Speaking with journalists shortly after a closed-door meeting of his Mobilisation Committee, the Kogi State governor said the poaching of chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party was part of the strategy…