Non-release of funds stalls repair of Tin-Can port road

Non-release of funds by the Federal Government has slowed down the repair of the road linking Tin Can Island Port, Lagos to the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway. The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Mr. Olukayode Popoola told newsmen recently that the slow pace of repair work along the busy highway was compounding the gridlock on […]

