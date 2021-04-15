



US spent $85bn to support global fight against HIV/AIDS ― Pierangelo

The United States (US) Consul-General in Nigeria, Claire Pierangelo, on Thursday disclosed that over $85 billion had been invested by the American government in its quest to tackle HIV/AIDS across the globe, saying this has contributed to saving more than 17 million lives across 54 countries. Pierangelo who disclosed this in Akure, Ondo State capital, […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune