Another 6 miners killed, 2 injured in Plateau

Still reeling from the killing of 8 miners last week in Riyom local government area of Plateau State, another 6 miners were killed and two injured on Thursday in the same council area by gunmen suspected to be killer herdsmen terrorising the area.

It would be recalled that eight miners working at a mining site were brutally killed and many other sustained injuries last week when gunmen stormed a mining site and opened fire on them at random.

Tribune Online learnt that there was another armed invasion at Wereng Community of Riyom local government on Thursday at about 7:45 pm where six miners were killed and two other sustained fatal injuries.

A source close to the community disclosed that…