Blingz Awards has become most anticipated in Ibadan — Convener

Akintiola Ayinde, the organiser of Blingz event awards, says the show  has become the most anticipated award event in the city of Ibadan. Akintola revealed this during a chat with Friday Treat earlier this week. He said, “Blingz Events Awards is an award platform where people who have distinguished themselves in the event industry are […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

