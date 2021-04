Tribune Online

Buhari mourns Niamey fire victims

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday, expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives after fire enveloped a primary school in Niamey, Niger Republic, killing more than 20 children. This is according to a statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity). It said in a message to President Mohammed […]

