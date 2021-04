Tribune Online

CILRM confers fellowship on NHIS boss

The Chartered Institute of Loan And Risk Management of Nigeria (CILRM) has conferred honorary fellowship and patron award on the Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Prof Mohammed Sambo, in Abuja. In a statement signed by the Head, Media and Public Relations, Emmanuel Ononokpono, on Friday, he said, “this is in recognition […]

