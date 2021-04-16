



Tribune Online

Entertainment idol: Where is the education idol?

THIS is a question that should indeed be pondered upon by various academic stakeholders within the country. It is indeed unfortunate and saddening that Nigeria which unarguably boasts of numerous educational intellects only prioritizes programmes that are designated to breed, nurture and celebrate icons in the entertainment world while the educational sector on the other […]

Entertainment idol: Where is the education idol?

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune