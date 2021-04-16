



Illegal arms-bearing, threat to Nigeria’s existence — CDS

The proliferation of illegal arms in the country is a threat to Nigeria’s corporate existence, the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, has said. According to him, the Presidential directive to shoot-at-sight anyone with an AK-47 rifle was very clear and must be enforced. The Chief of defence staff disclosed this in Asaba while […]

