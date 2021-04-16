Minister bans farming activities, illegal markets on Airport road in Abuja

By
Headliners
-
1


Tribune Online
Minister bans farming activities, illegal markets on Airport road in Abuja

Minister bans farming activities, FCTA 2021 budget, illegal mining, FCTA , schools, FCTA market ban

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mallam Muhammad Bello, on Friday, banned farming activities, street trading and illegal motor parks on fringes of the popular Umar Musa Yar’adua Expressway, leading to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja. He, therefore, directed the Ministerial Committee on City sanitation, the Department of Development Control (DDC), Abuja […]

Minister bans farming activities, illegal markets on Airport road in Abuja
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR