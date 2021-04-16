



Minister bans farming activities, illegal markets on Airport road in Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mallam Muhammad Bello, on Friday, banned farming activities, street trading and illegal motor parks on fringes of the popular Umar Musa Yar’adua Expressway, leading to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja. He, therefore, directed the Ministerial Committee on City sanitation, the Department of Development Control (DDC), Abuja […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune