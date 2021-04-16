Tribune Online
Minister bans farming activities, illegal markets on Airport road in Abuja
The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mallam Muhammad Bello, on Friday, banned farming activities, street trading and illegal motor parks on fringes of the popular Umar Musa Yar’adua Expressway, leading to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja. He, therefore, directed the Ministerial Committee on City sanitation, the Department of Development Control (DDC), Abuja […]
Minister bans farming activities, illegal markets on Airport road in Abuja
Tribune Online
Source: Nigerian Tribune